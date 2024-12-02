Crews responding to 3-alarm building fire in Maple Shade, New Jersey

Multiple fire crews are responding to a three-alarm fire at a building in Maple Shade, New Jersey, Monday morning.

According to Burlington County dispatch, the fire is burning on the 1000 block of Maple Wood Drive.

The Cherry Hill Fire Department posted on social media that at least four of its crews responded to the fire.

Three-alarm fire in Maple Shade, New Jersey CBS Philadelphia

Video from Chopper 3 captured smoke coming from the roof of the building around 6:30 a.m., and multiple emergency vehicles and fire trucks are on scene.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.