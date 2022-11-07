$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold in Bucks County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (CBS) – After New Jersey swept thousands of dollars in last weekend's Powerball drawing, Pennsylvanians did not fall short either. The Pennsylvania Lottery says 10 Powerball tickets from Saturday's drawing won a combined total of $3.2 million.
The Pennsylvania Lottery says two Powerball $1 million-winning tickets were sold - one in Bucks and the other in Allegheny County.
Also, winning tickets for $150,000 Powerball with Power Play were sold in Montgomery County, Columbia County, Blair County and Allegheny County.
The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
