Rilling's Bucks County Bakery to close in March after more than eight decades

WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) – A Philadelphia-area bakery that's been in business for nearly a century will serve its last customers next month.

Rilling's Bakery in Warminster announced its last day will be March 2.

Originally located in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood, the third-generation bakery has been serving a variety of pastries for 88 years.

The owners said in a Facebook post that it's time for a new chapter and they'll be retiring, but there is a chance they could return "in a different form someday."

Dear valued community, It is with heavy hearts that we announce our retirement and the closure of our bakery after 88... Posted by Rilling's Bucks County Bakery on Tuesday, February 6, 2024

"In the spirit of new beginnings, we've decided to retire and pursue other interests in life. While our ovens may be cooling, we want to leave the door open to future possibilities. Who knows what the future holds? There's a possibility that we might be back in a different form someday," the post said.

READ MORE: Shops across the Delaware Valley are in their "Dessert Era" (Taylor's Version)

The bakery has been celebrating its history with social media posts sharing old photos and newspaper clippings from its long history.