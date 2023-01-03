What happens after Bryan Kohberger's extradition hearing?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been almost two months since news four students at the University of Idaho were murdered shocked the nation. Tuesday, their alleged killer will appear in front of a Pennsylvania judge and is expected to waive his extradition and willingly return to Idaho where he'll face four counts of first-degree murder and a burglary charge.

A weeks-long investigation led to the arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania on Friday. Kohberger is the accused suspect in the Nov. 13 slayings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington

What is an extradition hearing?

CBS3's Chief Investigative reporter Joe Holden explains extradition is a procedure where one jurisdiction acknowledges that another jurisdiction has probable cause to bring a person back and arraign them there for prosecution.

Kohberger's hearing is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and should be brief as he's expected to waive his extradition and voluntarily return to Idaho.

Holden says the defendant may get the opportunity to make a statement if he chooses too.

His willingness to return to the state where he will face murder charges could be questioned, but his attorney, Monroe County's chief public defender, Jason LaBar, says Kohberger is eager to be exonerated.

What happens next?

If Kohberger waives his extradition, it's expected he will be flown back to Moscow, Idaho, and could be there within 72 hours. Latah County prosecutors have said the affidavit for four charges of first-degree murder will remain sealed until he is returned. He is also charged with felony burglary.

The sealed affidavit alleges the factors and evidence that connect Kohberger to the murders.

There are three underlying questions that remain unknown:

What was the motive? Did the suspect know the victims? What evidence do the police have against the suspect?

What we know so far

At this time, we know Bryan Kohberger was a PhD student at the Washington State University in Pullman, which is about a 10-minute drive from where the murders took place.

He received his associates degree in psychology at Northampton County Community College and completed his undergrad and graduate studies at DeSales University.

Kohberger returned to Pennsylvania to celebrate the holidays with family.

In a statement LaBar shared Sunday on behalf of Kohberger's parents and two sisters, the family said they were praying for the families of the victims, and said they "have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies" in the investigation.

Adding that they, "Will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother."

Capt. Anthony Dahlinger, of the Moscow Police Department in Idaho, told The Associated Press on Saturday that authorities believe Kohberger was responsible for all four murders.