Bryan Cranston makes his pick for Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LVII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When it comes to Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Chiefs, Malcolm in the Middle's dad is not in the middle.

Actor Bryan Cranston appeared on "The Best Show Ever" on 97.5 The Fanatic Tuesday and said he doesn't want to pick sides, but he's thinking it'll be a Birds win.

"I'm feeling very green," Cranston said. "I don't have a dog in this race, I want to see a good game... if I were to pick a winner though, it would be the Eagles."

He wasn't just saying that because that was what Philadelphia fans wanted to hear, though.

"To be fair, I was on a Kansas City radio station just yesterday, and they asked me the same thing and I just said 'hey, you know, good luck everybody,'" Cranston said.

- Bryan Cranston on Super Bowl 57 — 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) February 7, 2023

Cranston, a Rams fan, is appearing in a Super Bowl commercial with former "Breaking Bad" co-star Aaron Paul.

He joined the Fanatic to talk about a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters and a Super Bowl ticket giveaway (the sweepstakes is now closed but you can still donate through that link).

Maybe it's better that Cranston didn't go as far as hyping up the Eagles this time. During the Eagles' playoff run in the 2018 season, Cranston appeared in character as Walter White on the show "Good Morning Football" and hyped up then-quarterback Nick Foles.

"You are not endangered, Nick, you are the danger. ... You are the one who knocks teams out of the playoffs," he said then.

The Eagles then lost to the New Orleans Saints with a score of 20-14 in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.