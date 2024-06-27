Bronny James selected by Lakers in NBA draft, joining father LeBron's

Bronny James has been selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the NBA draft, joining his father LeBron on the team.

The Lakers drafted the 19-year-old son of LeBron James with the 55th pick after one season at the University of Southern California. Bronny James spent four years at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth before graduating in 2023.

That same year, he was picked by Team USA to play at the Nike Hoop Summit, according to his USC profile.

In his only season at USC, Bronny averaged 4.8 points, 2.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals.

Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James on Dec. 4, 2021, while Bronny was playing for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles. Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

"While it's no guarantee that Bronny will end up a member of the Lakers on draft night, it appears to be the most likely outcome," CBS Sports reported earlier, citing mock drafts that projected the Lakers would use the No. 55 pick to select Bronny.

LeBron James, who surpassed fellow Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar last year as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, told ESPN in May of last year that he wanted to play alongside his son.

"I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny," he said.

But a few months later, the NBA star took a lighter approach and told ESPN, "just because that's my aspiration or my goal, doesn't mean it's his."

"I've done what I've had to do in this league, and my son is going to take his journey," he said.

At the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago last month, reporters asked Bronny if he aspired to play alongside his dad.

"No, never," he answered. "My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself, and get to the NBA, which is everyone's end goal that's here. I never thought about just playing with my dad."

"But of course he's brought it up a couple of times," he said.

On Wednesday, as other players were selected in the draft's first round, LeBron addressed Bronny and his other son, Bryce, in a heartfelt post to Instagram.

"Pops over here getting emotional as hell just thinking about yall journey so far!," the NBA star wrote. "Thank you both for allowing me to be your DAD and be apart of your compass through life's trials and tribulations!"