Philadelphia's 2024 Broad Street Run: When is it and how to register

We now know the date of the 2024 Broad Street Run in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Runners, take your marks!

Or at least, mark your calendars for the 2024 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run.

This year's 10-mile run marks a return to tradition. While the race is typically scheduled for the first Sunday in May, last year a scheduled Phillies game pushed the Broad Street Run up by a week.

In 2024, the race is scheduled for Sunday, May 5.

The finish line also returns to the Navy Yard in 2024. For the last three races (2021-2023), the finish line was moved due to construction at the Navy Yard.

"We are delighted that the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run is back to its normal date and race course," Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said in a statement. "This race always generates excitement and enthusiasm not only for the runners, but for their families and friends who come out to cheer them on. We wish every participant a safe, healthy and fun experience on Broad Street on May 5th!"

The 2024 race starts at Somerville Avenue and Broad Street up in Logan, and follows a straight route through Center City toward the Delaware River. This year's race begins at 7:30 a.m., 30 minutes earlier than normal due to a 2:05 p.m. Phillies game.

Race registration opens Feb. 1 at 12:01 a.m. and closes two weeks later on Feb. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

Up to 40,000 runners can participate, and registrants will be accepted through a lottery system or run on behalf of a charity partner. Runners will be notified by Feb. 19 if they have a spot.