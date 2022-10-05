Man dies after accident escalates into shootout in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One man is dead after a car accident escalated into a shootout in the middle of rush hour traffic along Broad Street in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened just a few feet from the entrance of Temple University Hospital's main campus and Shriner's Hospital.

One of the victims is in police custody. Witnesses say he was at least one of the shooters.

"There was some sort of argument or altercation and that's when shots were fired," Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

A three-car fender bender near Broad and Venango Streets on Tuesday just after 5 p.m. turned deadly when at least one of the drivers pulled out a gun and fired shots at another driver involved.

"They initially found a 32-year-old male laying on the highway in the northbound lanes of Broad Street," Small said. "He was shot at least once, maybe twice in his chest."

Police rushed the 32-year-old to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries a short time later.

"While investigating the scene," Small said, "a second shooting victim, a 38-year-old male, drove himself to Temple Hospital."

That man was shot once in the leg but is stable. Witnesses told police he had a weapon.

"Right now, we are holding him as a suspect," Small said, "although he is being treated at Temple Hospital."

The third driver, a 33-year-old woman, was not involved in the fight.

Police say she got out of her car before the gunfire broke out, a decision that may have saved her life.

"Her vehicle was struck where a bullet went through the driver door," Small said, "the center of her driver door, went right through. Luckily, she got out of the car after the accident."

Officials are now reviewing surveillance cameras from the area, grateful no one else was hurt.

"You have Temple University Hospital in the area," Small said, "Temple University students in the area, there's multiple businesses so things could have been a lot worse."

Police are not looking for any additional suspects. It's still unclear if the man who died had a weapon.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.