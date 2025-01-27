Images show 2 suspects wanted for shooting Brink's truck driver in South Philadelphia, FBI says

The FBI is searching for two suspects wanted in connection with shooting and robbing a Brink's truck driver in South Philadelphia in 2023.

On Monday, the FBI released images of two suspects who allegedly robbed and shot a 24-year-old Brink's truck driver outside a Bank of America near South Christopher Columbus Boulevard on Oct. 12, 2023.

The FBI says the two suspects wore all-black clothing and black ski masks, including one who was armed with a black handgun with an extended magazine.

The Brink's truck driver attempted to fight off the suspects, and one of them took the 24-year-old's firearm, according to the FBI.

The 24-year-old driver was then shot and kicked in the head by one of the suspects after he fell to the ground, the FBI said. The 24-year-old was placed in critical condition after the shooting.

The FBI says the two suspects fled the scene in a 2022 tan Chevy Malibu with a bag of money from the truck driver. The car was later recovered in West Philly by the FBI.

The FBI says the suspects might have ties to Camden, New Jersey.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the FBI.

Brink's is known for its armored trucks, which are used to transport large quantities of cash and other valuables, especially for banks and retail companies.