Brink's armored truck driver shot in head outside South Philadelphia Bank of America

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Brink's truck driver was shot in the head outside a Bank of America in South Philadelphia Thursday. The shooting happened near South Christopher Columbus Boulevard, previously known as Delaware Avenue, according to police.

Brink's is known for their armored trucks used to transport large quantities of cash and other valuables, especially for banks and retail companies.

The driver was taken to the hospital but there has been no word on their condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.