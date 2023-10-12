Watch CBS News
Local News

Brink's armored truck driver shot in head outside South Philadelphia Bank of America

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Oct. 12, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Oct. 12, 2023 (AM) 02:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Brink's truck driver was shot in the head outside a Bank of America in South Philadelphia Thursday. The shooting happened near South Christopher Columbus Boulevard, previously known as Delaware Avenue, according to police. 

Brink's is known for their armored trucks used to transport large quantities of cash and other valuables, especially for banks and retail companies.

The driver was taken to the hospital but there has been no word on their condition. 

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 12, 2023 / 3:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.