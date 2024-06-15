Over 1,000 pets up for adoption at Brandywine Valley SPCA event in Delaware this weekend

Pet Project: How fostering can help shelter dogs get adopted

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- The Brandywine Valley SPCA, along with several partnering rescues, is hosting the Summer Mega Adoption Event this weekend at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware.

More than 1,000 pets will be looking for their forever homes throughout this two-day event. Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will all be available for adoption for just $35. The animals will also be spayed or neutered, microchipped and have their current vaccinations.

"Our Megas are an amazing experience, to see so many pets who have lost everything be chosen by families eager to give them a new life full of love," Brandywine Valley's CEO, Adam Lamb, said in a statement. "As the largest adoption event in the country, our goal with the size and format of our Megas is to save even more lives by reaching folks who might not otherwise consider coming to a shelter to adopt."

Participating organizations include ACCT Philly, Animal Adoption Center (AAC) (NJ), Animal Care Shelter for Kent County (MD), Animal Rescue League of Berks County, Crossing Paths Animal Rescue (AL), Currituck County Animal Services (NC), Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center (NJ), Humane Society of Harrisburg Area and Montgomery County Animal Shelter (TX).

The event takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. but a limited number of early access Fast Passes will be available for purchase. Fast Passes give potential adopters access at 8:30 a.m., more than an hour ahead of general admission.

Adopters should bring a leash and collar for a dog adoption (also available for purchase), a carrier for a cat (cardboard carriers generously donated by Petco Love will be available), a valid ID and the adoption fee.

This will be the BVSPCA's sixteenth Mega Adoption Event. The first Mega took place in December 2016, and to date, BVSPCA-led Mega Adoption Events powered by Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers over the last eight years have found homes for nearly 16,000 pets.

The Bob Carpenter Center is located at 631 South College Avenue in Newark, Delaware.