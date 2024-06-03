Philadelphia Phillies place Brandon Marsh, Kody Clemens on 10-day injured list

Free breast cancer screenings; citywide cleaning up in Philadelphia | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The injury bug has bitten the NL-best Philadelphia Phillies (41-19).

The Phillies on Monday placed left fielder Brandon Marsh and utility player Kody Clemens on the 10-day injured list.

Marsh suffered a right hamstring strain in the Phillies' 5-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday night.

Clemens was slated to start at second base but was scratched before the game with lower back spasms. The Phils placed Clemens on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 31.

Philadelphia selected the contract of veteran outfielder David Dahl from Triple A Lehigh Valley. To make room for Dahl on the 40-man roster, the Phils transferred relief pitcher Michael Rucker to the 60-day IL.

Dahl is in the lineup for the Phillies' series opener against Rhys Hoskins and the Milwaukee Brewers. He's playing left field and batting seventh.

The Phillies also called up infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson from the IronPigs.

The Phils signed Dahl to a minor-league contract at the start of spring training. Dahl hit .340/.416/.660 with a 1.076 on-base plus slugging percentage and a team-leading 12 home runs in 43 games with the IronPigs.

Dahl, 29, was an All-Star in 2019 for the Colorado Rockies and once hit four home runs in four games against the Phillies from Sept. 24-27 2018

Wilson is hitting .211/.295/.389 with a 684 OPS and eight homers in 51 games this season with Lehigh Valley.