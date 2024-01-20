Boil water advisory lifted in Royersford, Pa. after chlorine issues resolved

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (CBS) -- Residents of three Montgomery County towns served by Pennsylvania American Water no longer have to boil water, after issues with chlorine levels were resolved on Saturday.

A boil water advisory in effect since Thursday night has now been lifted, American Water said in a news release.

Residents in parts of Upper Providence Township, Limerick and all of Royersford Borough were instructed to boil water after PAW's system lost the chlorine feed for about 15 minutes - leading to the advisory.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection tested the water on Thursday and Friday and the water achieved acceptable test results, PAW said.

Before the test results came back, the advisory was in place over concerns about potential disease-causing organisms like bacteria, viruses and parasites that could get through without the chlorine feed.

You can find more information at PennsylvaniaAmWater.com and look for the alerts tab or contact PAW's customer service at 800-565-7292.