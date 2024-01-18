Boil water advisory issued for parts of Montgomery County

Digital Brief: Jan. 18, 2024 (AM)

Digital Brief: Jan. 18, 2024 (AM)

Digital Brief: Jan. 18, 2024 (AM)

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (CBS) -- A boil water advisory is currently in effect in parts of Royersford, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania American Water said on Thursday night.

The advisory applies to about 9,900 customers in parts of Upper Providence and Limerick Townships and all of Royersford Borough.

PAW said the water system in the Royersford area had an issue that resulted in a loss of chlorine feed for about 15 minutes, which led to the water company issuing the advisory.

PAW has a customer advisory map for the area impacted by the advisory.

It's unclear when the advisory will be lifted.