Blue Route traffic: Multi-vehicle crash shuts down parts of NB lanes of I-476 in Lower Merion

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down northbound lanes of Blue Route in Lower Merion Township
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down northbound lanes of Blue Route in Lower Merion Township 01:01

LOWER MERION, Pa. (CBS) -- A multi-vehicle crash shut down parts of the Blue Route in Lower Merion Township on Monday morning. It happened shortly before 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 476, between the Villanova and Conshohocken exits.

At least one person was killed in the crash, officials said.

At least four other people were taken to the hospital, according to officials. There's no word on their conditions.

Officials said the accident involved five to six cars, including a tractor-trailer. There is also a fuel spill on the roadway.

All northbound lanes between Route 30 and the Conshohocken exit are closed. There is also a southbound restriction.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

