Visit Philly's "Legacy and Love" campaign highlights Philly's Black family-owned businesses

A Visit Philadelphia social media campaign launching Feb. 1 highlights Black family-owned businesses across the city.

The campaign "Legacy and Love" celebrates the generations of familiies behind those businesses.

From the catchy music, to the sweetest stories, it's small family businesses that make Philadelphia just so Philly.

Visit Philadelphia's Director of Diverse Marketing Daniel Davis shared how this campaign began.

"Our city is filled with a lot of great businesses and really just families that look at Philadelphia as a place to develop and grow their legacy," Davis said. "To really tell their story from the beginning of their business opening to the current place of where there businesses are at."

The businesses include North Philadelphia's Paul Beale's Flowers; Vera Doyle, a boutique in Mt. Airy; Hakim's Bookstore the first of its kind in the U.S.; and Arterial Coffee, a café run by two sisters.

Davis says it all comes down to inclusion, the legacy of these families and the love they share serving Philadelphians.

"We really feel this will bring a great civic pride to businesses they know or don't know," Davis said.

Head to VisitPhilly.com/LegacyandLove to see all the videos in the campaign.