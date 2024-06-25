Black bear sightings in Delaware has New Castle County homeowners on alert

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — People who live in New Castle County, Delaware, are on the alert after a black bear was spotted in several neighborhoods.

Surveillance video from a house on Julie Lane in Newark shows a bear biting a carpet that was draped over the railing around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Homeowner Rachael DeFilippis said she was watching TV inside and had no idea the bear was on her back deck.

"If I had seen it in person, I think it would have been even scarier," DeFilippis said.

Her son, Gio DeFilippis, 8, said his friends have been asking about the furry intruder.

"I never really knew a bear would come to Delaware because I'm just surprised," Gio said.

It's unclear if that was the same bear spotted Monday morning eating seeds from a bird feeder in the backyard of James Barnett's house on Scottfield Lane.

"Never seen anything like that before here," Barnett said. 'I mean, I got foxes and a deer every once in a while, but that's about it."

Police say if you see a bear, don't approach it.

"Obviously, stay away from it," Lt. Andrew Rubin of the Newark Police Department said. "You can call us to let us know so we can help to keep people away from it and get that bear back into its natural habitat."

What to do if you encounter a black bear

According to the Humane Society, it's likely that the bear is more scared of you than you are of the animal. Black bear attacks on people are quite rare. Here's how you can protect yourself from black bears.

Face the bear head-on. Don't run away, but don't approach them.

Make yourself big, and spread your arms out wide.

Get loud by yelling or, if you're able, bang pots and pans together or use other devices that make noise.

If you have it, use bear spray if they approach you.

If the bear does attack you, fight back and don't surrender.

Once the bear moseys on out, get rid of whatever you think attracted them to where you were.