Black bear struck, killed in Delaware after multiple sightings around state

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- After a black bear was seen around New Castle County over the weekend, a bear was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night, according to Delaware state officials.

Over the weekend, local police warned residents to stay on alert and keep away from bears after residents on Julie Lane in Newark shared surveillance video showing a bear biting a carpet on the back deck of a home Saturday night. Another resident spotted a bear eating seeds from a bird feeder.

Then around 11 p.m. Tuesday, a driver struck and killed a bear on Route 1 near School Bell Road in New Castle, according to the Delaware Natural Resources Police. That's about 7 miles away in a straight line from Julie Lane and it may be an entirely different black bear.

The announcement from the state's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said they've been tracking the reports of black bear sightings with local authorities. Black bear populations have expanded in Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, leading to occasional sightings in Delaware.

"We understand the community's interest in the bear,'" Joe Rogerson, a DNREC wildlife biologist, said. "It's always unfortunate when wildlife is lost in such a manner. Our team will be examining the bear to gather information."

Tips from Delaware officials to keep a bear away

If you see a bear, the DNREC says you should not approach, touch or feed it, and to back away slowly, giving the bear space to leave. You can then contact the DNRP at 800-523-3336 to report the sighting.

Bears have a keen sense of smell so you should not leave anything outdoors that may smell like food.

And if you have dog and cat foot in a bowl, keep it inside.