"Bring the hostages home" billboard defaced in Philadelphia's University City section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An American Jewish Committee "Bring the hostages home" billboard in Philadelphia's University City section was defaced on Thursday.

The billboard is located at South 31st and Chestnut Streets near the campuses of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University.

"If your gut response to our desperate plea to bring over 100 innocent hostages home safe is one of vitriol, you lack a moral compass," AJC wrote on X on Thursday morning.

AJC is a global advocacy organization for Jewish people that works to shape a brighter future by taking on the toughest challenges and pursuing the most transformative opportunities, according to its website.

The defacing of the billboard comes as the war between Israel and Hamas continues following a brief cease-fire, along with UPenn President Liz Magill being in hot water after she spoke to a House of Representatives committee Tuesday about antisemitism on campus. Penn is among seven schools in the Department of Education's antisemitism and Islamophobia probe.

Students and staff protested outside of Magill's office on Thursday after her answers Tuesday about whether calling for the genocide of Jewish people violates Penn's rules or the university of code of conduct.

During the hearing before the House of Representatives Committee on Education and the Workforce, Rep. Elise Stefanik asked Magill, "Specifically calling for the genocide of Jews, does that constitute bullying or harassment?"

"If it is directed and severe and pervasive, it is harassment," Magill said.

Stefanik asked: "So the answer is yes?"

"It is a context-dependent decision, Congresswoman," Magill said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who recently visited Philadelphia's Goldie restaurant after he condemned a protest outside the shop as antisemtic, called for Penn's Board of Trustees to meet immediately and discuss her testimony.

"That was an unacceptable statement from the president of Penn," Shapiro said. "Frankly, I thought her comments were absolutely shameful. It should not be hard to condemn genocide."