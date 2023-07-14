Watch CBS News
Montgomery County state senator wants PA to prevent schools, libraries from banning books

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Montgomery County state senator is proposing a bill that would ban schools and public libraries from banning books. State Sen. Amanda Cappelletti says Pennsylvania has seen an uptick in attempts by some to get school districts and libraries to ban certain books.

"We are one of the worst states in book-banning efforts in that we had 56 attempts to ban 302 unique titles," Cappelletti said.

Some of those book ban efforts have been coordinated by the conservative group Moms for Liberty. Their members claim they want age-appropriate school curricula and content in libraries.

"Most of these books are very sexual and graphic in content and nature," Joy Mann with Moms for Liberty claims. "There is the book 'Gender Queer' that is a graphic novel that has some very disturbing graphic images."

Cappelletti argues that parents should work individually with their local schools and libraries to find age-appropriate material instead.  

