Man swept into Pacific off Big Sur in California identified as U.S. Army specialist from New Jersey

A man swept into the Pacific Ocean off California's Central Coast over the weekend has been identified as an Army soldier from New Jersey, as authorities continue to search for his body.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that the missing man has been identified as 35-year-old Spc. Amanpreet Thind. Officials said Thind was studying at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, where members of the Armed Forces learn foreign languages.

"As search and recovery operations continue, we hold out hope that Spc. Thind will be found. We offer our deepest condolences to the Thind family during this difficult time," Col. Christy Whitfield, the school's commandant, said in a statement through the sheriff's office. "We are providing those impacted with every resource and support service available and extend our heartfelt gratitude to local, state, and national first responders working tirelessly to locate Spc. Thind."

A Monterey County Sheriff's Office search and rescue vehicle parked at Garrapata State Park in Big Sur as crews search for Army Spc. Amanpreet Thind, who was swept into the Pacific Ocean on Nov. 22, 2025. CBS

Deputies said Thind was among three people on the rocks at Soberanes Point within Garrapata State Park in Big Sur on Saturday when they were swept off the rocks and into the ocean. Two women were able to rescue themselves and were taken to a local hospital, where they were treated and released for minor injuries.

The sheriff's office said a large-scale multi-agency response for Thind was initiated immediately. Search efforts have been limited to daylight hours for safety reasons.

Members of the Monterey County Sheriff's Office Dive Team said in an update Tuesday that water conditions appear favorable and a water search could begin.

Known for its picturesque views, rugged coastline and dangerous surf, the Big Sur region is located about 150 miles south of San Francisco on the California coast.

Christopher Scattini is a Carmel native and lifeguard in San Diego County who came to the command post to see if he could help Monday, but rescue crews said the conditions were too treacherous for divers to enter the water.

"I see why people want to go out and people want to get close to the water and feel that beauty that Big Sur has," Scattini told CBS News Bay Area. "But at the same time, it can shift really quickly, and a wave can sneak up behind you and sweep your feet out."

The search for Thind comes less than two weeks after a man and his young daughter from Canada died after being swept into the ocean at Garrapata State beach on the afternoon of Nov. 14.

Officials said a wave pulled 7-year-old Anzi Hu into the ocean. Her father, identified as 39-year-old Yuji Hu of Calgary, went into the water to rescue her. Their wife and mother made it to shore and the father was pulled in by an off-duty lifeguard, but died a short time later.

Juan Heredia of the Angels Recovery Dive Team found the girl's body after several days of searching.

"I was looking for a place to go on and that's when I saw the little girl turning in the waves. I jumped in with my street clothes and grabbed her," Heredia told CBS News Bay Area.

Heredia has been diving for 30 years and his nonprofit is dedicated to recovering drowning victims from rivers, lakes, and oceans He has now recovered 15 bodies and says he does it for the families.

With the holidays approaching, as many are expected to visit the coast, Heredia had this advice.

"Never, never turn your back on the waves, to the ocean. I've recovered people who were too close to the shore, just for pictures. Just for pictures, and they drowned," he said.