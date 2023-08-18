World's largest bounce house opening in Philadelphia Friday

A big new attraction is bouncing right into Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The world's largest bounce house is inflating for the next four weekends in Philadelphia.

Big Bounce America kicked off its 2023 tour Friday at the Philadelphia Navy Yard. You can visit on any weekend (Friday, Saturday or Sunday) from now until Sept. 10.

BBA is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes the 16,000-square-foot world's largest bounce house and also a customized sports arena called Sport Slam, and airSPACE, a space-themed arena. You can also weave your way through a 900-foot-long obstacle course called The Giant.

The world's largest bounce house at 16,000 square feet will be in Philadelphia for the next four weekend until Sept. 10, 2023. CBS News Philadelphia

The tour has two stops on the East Coast and two in Ohio - Philly might be your best chance to see it if you're visiting from anywhere a few hours away.

And this bounce house isn't just for kids. There are adults-only sessions each night around 6 p.m.

"We put up this huge inflatable amusement park," tour manager Mike Wiggins said. "You come spend three hours with us, bring your food, bring the kids, bring your socks and just have a good time."

One ticket gets you access to a three-hour window to bounce around on the four different inflatable experiences. You will receive a specific time slot at The World's Largest Bounce House plus unlimited access to The Giant, Sport Slam and airSPACE.

We checked out airSPACE, which includes a climbing wall, and climbed it with Mike:

Chandler Lutz races Big Bounce America tour manager Mike Wiggins to the top of the climbing wall at the airSPACE attraction. CBS News Philadelphia

A fun time was had by all!

Tickets are available on Big Bounce America's website.