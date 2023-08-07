Watch CBS News
Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour pays $100K to extend Metro hours after DC show delayed

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- Beyonce is giving her fans another reason to keep their love for her "on top." The iconic superstar paid for D.C. Metro stations to stay open Sunday night to make sure attendees of her Renaissance World tour got home safely.

According to a news release from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, Queen Bey's tour paid $100,000 to keep all 98 metro stations open.

Bad weather over D.C. Sunday night delayed the start of the show, and so the Metro extended the last train by an extra hour so that "#BeyHive can stay for the 'party' and still get home on Metro."

Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour is currently traveling from state to state before heading overseas.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 9:37 AM

The-CNN-Wire ™ © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

