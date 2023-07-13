BeyHive invades the Linc for Beyoncé's first Renaissance World Tour show in U.S.

Fans pack the Linc to see Beyoncé in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fans packed Lincoln Financial Field on a hot July night – ready to dance and sing the night away.

The crowd's roar could be heard from outside the stadium as fans were "Crazy in Love" as they watched Beyoncé perform.

A few fans listened from the outskirts. The energy and costumes brought the city alive.

The BeyHive swarmed South Philly. They brought the diamonds, disco sequins and diva energy to the Linc on Wednesday night.

"This is my first concert ever, so with it being Beyoncé, I gotta show up," a fan said.

Fans battled the heat and brought water.

"I have a fan connected to my phone," a woman said.

But the steamy weather didn't stop their fierce outfits and accessories.

"I love everyone's creativity in their outfits and the thought process into the outfits.. It's great," a fan said.

Before the show, fans bought official Renaissance World Tour merchandise. There were long lines to get through the gates, but fans say every second they waited was worth it because Queen B never disappoints with her elaborate show.

"It's such an immersive, unreal experience," a fan said.

Some even made some last-minute plans to be at the show.

"I wasn't coming at first but then my cousin had an opening ticket and I kindly accepted," a woman said.

The show was Beyoncé's first stop of her Renaissance Tour here in the United States and her only show in Pennsylvania.