Resource center to open in Berks County to help those impacted by flooding

Resource center to open in Berks County for those impacted by flooding
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- In Berks County, agencies will open a resource center Thursday for people impacted by the severe flooding over the weekend.

A number of groups will be there to help families and businesses get back on their feet.

The resource center will be at the Exeter Township School District Administration Building on Elm Street in Reading.

It will be open from noon until 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. 

