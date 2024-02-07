Broomall community gathers to say goodbye to Benny Petransky, support toddler's family amid grief

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) – There is no question 2-year-old Benny Petransky had an impact on his community in Broomall, Pennsylvania.

Benny died last Thursday. His parents explained on social media that they tried to wake him up unsuccessfully. He had a slight fever the day before, they said. Doctors believed a fast-moving virus could have caused Benny's death.

Hundreds came out to say goodbye and support his family during his funeral Wednesday.

"I think it's just incredible to see how many people are there to support him," family friend Jess Gourdier said. "[For] a family to go through that, to have so many people behind you, it's incredible to see that."

Neighbors came out during the funeral procession to show support for Benny's family. CBS News Philadelphia

Dozens of people moved by the young boy's story showed up and pushed across Lawrence Road to the center as the funeral procession passed by slowly on its way to the cemetery.

READ MORE: Sudden death of Delco 2-year-old Benny Petransky inspires "Benny's Blue Lights"

"His face has not left my head all week," Angel Harrison said. "You just picture that little blonde-haired, blue-eyed kid … How could it not make you upset? As a parent, I can't imagine what they're going through."

Since Benny's death, people have shined blue lights, a symbol of support in a time of dire grief. Chopper 3 found entire neighborhoods in Marple Township beaming "Blue for Benny."

"It's just been so beautiful," family friend Krissy Flynn said. "The aerial of seeing those blue lights, the support, people don't even know them. It's just been absolutely beautiful."

Following funeral services, Benny was laid to rest at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery.