Sudden death of Delco 2-year-old Benny Petransky inspires "Benny's Blue Lights"

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A Delaware County community is lighting up their homes with blue lights in remembrance of a 2-year-old boy who suddenly passed away.

It seems as if an entire community has joined in mourning the sudden and tragic death of a 2-year-old boy named Benny "Benjamin" Petransky from Broomall.

The toddler, at two years old, spent his days doing toddler things. With a shock of blonde hair and his heavenly blue eyes, he's the younger brother to Ari. His aunts gushed about their Benny.

"His face, his eyes could take your breath away," Julieanne Petransky, Benny's aunt, said during an interview Tuesday afternoon.

Last Thursday morning, Natalie and Eric Petransky discovered their son had died in his sleep. On social media, they explained Benny had a slight fever the day before, but nothing serious.

"There was no inkling, no indication or signs of something major going on," Hailey Petransky Lynch, Benny's other aunt, said. "He would've been in the hospital. He would've been taken care of."

"Benny was dancing five hours before this in the shower with them," Julieanne Petransky said.

The family said doctors believe he may have died from a fast-moving virus.

"The first two days were absolutely terrible," Petransky Lynch said. "And then you build up the strength to get through this."

The shattered family has been taken in by what feels like the entire Delaware Valley.

Inspired by Benny's story, people have lit their homes in blue -- "Blue for Benny."

The aerial view from Chopper 3 showed neighborhoods in Delaware County beaming in blue -- nothing short of a moving sight.

The family wants the community to know they're grateful for the hope and strength they say is getting them through.

"And I know, I truly do know, that his name will live on forever," Julieanne Petransky said. "And we will be sure to make it happen."

Funeral arrangements for Benny include a viewing on Wednesday at Donohue Funeral Home on West Chester Pike at Lynn Boulevard in Upper Darby from 9 a.m. to noon. His funeral Mass follows at Saint Pius Roman Catholic Church on Lawrence Road in Broomall at 1 p.m.