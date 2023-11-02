Benjamin Franklin Bridge closing Sunday, Nov. 5 for "Run the Bridge" event

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 10K race and two-mile walk event is closing the Benjamin Franklin Bridge this Sunday.

The "Run the Bridge" event is closing the bridge starting at 7 a.m. on Nov. 5.

The event ends at 11:30 a.m., according to the Run the Bridge website.

If you're heading into or leaving the city on Sunday morning, you will need to plan a different route.

You could try the Walt Whitman Bridge or the Betsy Ross Bridge to get around the race.

The 10K run course winds through the city of Camden, New Jersey. Runners run the whole length of the Ben Franklin Bridge into Philadelphia and then turn around on the bridge before heading back east into Camden.

The 10K run concludes at the Camden Athletic Complex.