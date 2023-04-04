Ben Franklin Bridge upgraded with new LED lighting system

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - An iconic piece of the Philadelphia skyline has a new look. The Ben Franklin Bridge was upgraded with a colorful LED lighting system.

Officials say these new LED efficient lights will be able to do some pretty creative effects like "chasing the rainbow," essentially lights that can follow along.

This is phase four of a $200 million suspension span and rehabilitation project for the bridge, which follows things like walkway preservation, steel repairs, and more.

The bright, colorful lights illuminate the nearly 100-year-old bridge in a new way. The various effects will be used especially for holidays and other special events, even to cheer on the local sports teams.

The Delaware River Port Authority hosted a bridge lighting ceremony to mark the occasion.

"This is something different. This is going to be animated, it's going to be so just great for our city when we're having events here when people are crossing this bridge and it's a reflection of this community," Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen said. "It is a reflection of this region and where we're going. The excitement that's going, in this region, this city, this area, this bridge will show what's going on with a whole new dynamic that I'm excited for."

The new setup is only on the north side of the bridge and the system is currently being installed on the south side.