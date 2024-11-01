Watch CBS News
Ben Franklin Bridge to be closed Sunday, Nov. 3 for "Run the Bridge" event

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

An annual race is once again closing the Benjamin Franklin Bridge between Philadelphia and New Jersey for a few hours this weekend.

The 2024 Cooper Norcross Run the Bridge event will shut down the crossing to traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Delaware River Port Authority, which operates the bridge, said PATCO train service and the pedestrian walkway won't be impacted by the race.

If you need to enter or exit the city on Sunday morning, you'll want to take a different bridge like the Walt Whitman Bridge — though that may lead you toward early tailgaters heading to the Eagles' 4 p.m. game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Other bridges you could take include the Betsy Ross or Tacony-Palmyra.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

