Battleship New Jersey moving to Paulsboro Marine Terminal for dry dock maintenance

Battleship New Jersey being moved for repairs: timeline, where to see it on the move

Battleship New Jersey being moved for repairs: timeline, where to see it on the move

Battleship New Jersey being moved for repairs: timeline, where to see it on the move

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The nation's most decorated battleship is on the move. The Battleship New Jersey is taking off Thursday for historic dry dock maintenance for the first time in 30 years.

As part of that process, the battleship will travel south down the Delaware River to the Paulsboro Marine Terminal, where she will be ballasted. The ballasting process allows water to be pumped in and out of the ballast tanks while at port, which is essential for safety during transit.

The ship will be repainted and thousands of parts replaced, but to make it about six miles to the Philadelphia Navy Yard, the Battleship will be pulled by four tugboats, which McAllister Towing will guide.

CBS News Philadelphia

Later, on March 27, the ship will depart for the Philadelphia Naval Yard, where she will remain for dry dock work for about eight weeks.

"This is a once-in-a-generation thing. Ships that are inactive like this, and there are no more battleships active anywhere in the world, so it's very rare for one of them to move all," Battleship New Jersey museum curator Ryan Szimanski said. "They only go to dry dock once every 20 years, maybe 30 years. So this is the first time in my lifetime that we're doing this and I'll be 60 or 70 years old before we do it again."

When is Battleship NJ on the move?

Here's a timeline of the delicate operation.

A dockside celebration begins at 11 a.m. Thursday and then at 12:10 p.m., the battleship will depart for the Port of Paulsboro.

Between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., the ship is expected to pass under the Walt Whitman Bridge. The bridge will be closed during this time.

Around 4 p.m. it will arrive at the Paulsboro Marine Terminal, where it will stay for a week.