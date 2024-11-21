Popular dog-friendly bar Bark Social in Philadelphia closes abruptly, will enter bankruptcy

2 question-and-answer sessions about twice-a-week trash pickup for Philadelphians | Digital Brief

Bark Social, the dog-friendly bar with a location in the Manayunk neighborhood in Philadelphia, announced it has closed its doors, effective at the end of business on Thursday.

The bar made the announcement on social media in a collaborative post with all other Bark Social locations. Those locations include Baltimore; Bethesda and Columbia, Maryland; and Alexandria, Virginia.

According to the statement, the company was in a growth round of financing, but the funding unexpectedly fell through. As a result, the company made the difficult decision to close and enter bankruptcy.

The statement read in part, "To do right by its team members who are the heart and soul of the company, Bark Social has made the tough decision to close its doors today."