Bam Margera cited after police called about argument in hotel parking lot

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) -- "Jackass" star and Pennsylvania native Bam Margera was taken into custody early Wednesday morning, and cited for drunkenness and disorderly conduct, according to Radnor Township Police.

Radnor Township Lieutenant said officers got a call about an argument between a woman and man in the Radnor Hotel parking lot near Lancaster Avenue.

That's where Margera was taken into custody after police said they showed up, and he was being disorderly and under the influence.

A friend later picked him up at the police station, officials said.

Margera appeared in a Chester County court in April for a preliminary arraignment on charges, including simple assault and making terroristic threats. The West Chester native was accused of a physical altercation.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 3:22 PM

