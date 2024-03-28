PhilaPort preparing for more cargo in wake of Francis Scott Key bridge collapse in Baltimore

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's a scramble right now among ports along the eastern seaboard to keep products moving after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has shut down port operations there.

"We are East Coast ports, we do all compete for cargo," PhilaPort Public Affairs Director Ryan Mulvey said. "But this is more coming together so we can ensure the supply chain stays intact."

PhilaPort officials say they are preparing to take on extra cargo in the wake of the collapse, a process that has already started. Port officials confirmed one ship, originally bound for Baltimore, arrived in Philly Wednesday evening to offload, and there will likely be more on the way.

"We do expect a barge service to come into the port over the weekend," Mulvey said. "I think everyone's still trying to figure out how to land these ships and where they're going to go."

Many of the changes are still fluid, according to port officials. But they believe more cargo will come their way, given Philadelphia's proximity to Baltimore and the overlap in products both ports house.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MARCH 26: In an aerial view, cargo ship Dali is seen after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Rescuers are searching for at least seven people, authorities say, while two others have been pulled from the Patapsco River. Getty Images

"Forestry products to the containers you see here at our Packer Avenue Marine Terminal, to our south port facility that handles new vehicles," Mulvey said.

The extra cargo likely means extra work for longshoremen on the ports.

"The bottom line is it's going to be some additional work in the Port of Philadelphia," says Martin Miscuilli, who is the Secretary Treasurer of the International Longshoremen's Association Local 1291.

While there's still no timeframe on when the port in Baltimore will reopen, Miscuilli doesn't think it'll mean adding additional workers, at least not in the short term. But he did say they are leaving the door open to help their ILA brothers in Baltimore, who are mostly out of work until that happens.

"We don't have that many jobs to give out, but if we have extras needed, we want to try to get them if they wanted to come this way," Miscuilli said.

There is concern, with the Baltimore port closed, that all the moving pieces could lead to supply chain disruptions and delays for people. While Mulvey couldn't say whether we'll see delays, he believes previous incidents have set ports up to help work through this.

"We made it through a pandemic, we'll make it through this tragedy as well," Mulvey said.