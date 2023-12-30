5 pedestrians, including pregnant woman who died, injured in two-car crash in Bala Cynwyd: police
BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (CBS) -- West Rock Hill Road was closed for about five hours after five pedestrians, including a pregnant woman who died, were injured after a two-car crash in Bala Cynwyd Saturday afternoon, Lower Merion Township police said.
Officials said a car hit two parked cars and five pedestrians on West Rock Hill Road near the intersection of Bryn Mawr Avenue around 2:47 p.m. After the crash, there was a scuffle.
One of the five pedestrians, a 36-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child, died at the hospital due to her injuries during the crash, police said. The other four pedestrians were treated for injuries at a hospital close by.
The Lower Merion Township Police Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.