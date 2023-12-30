5 pedestrians, including pregnant woman who died, injured in two-car crash in Bala Cynwyd: police

5 pedestrians, including pregnant woman who died, injured in 2-car crash in Bala Cynwyd

5 pedestrians, including pregnant woman who died, injured in 2-car crash in Bala Cynwyd

5 pedestrians, including pregnant woman who died, injured in 2-car crash in Bala Cynwyd

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (CBS) -- West Rock Hill Road was closed for about five hours after five pedestrians, including a pregnant woman who died, were injured after a two-car crash in Bala Cynwyd Saturday afternoon, Lower Merion Township police said.

Officials said a car hit two parked cars and five pedestrians on West Rock Hill Road near the intersection of Bryn Mawr Avenue around 2:47 p.m. After the crash, there was a scuffle.

One of the five pedestrians, a 36-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child, died at the hospital due to her injuries during the crash, police said. The other four pedestrians were treated for injuries at a hospital close by.

The Lower Merion Township Police Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.