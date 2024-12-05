Family of woman killed in hit-and-run near Philadelphia wants her legacy to be one of kindness, resilience

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (CBS) — The family of the woman using a wheelchair who was killed last month in a hit-and-run in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania, is speaking out.

The crash happened on City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd on Nov. 11. Police identified the victim as 61-year-old Tracey Cary. Family members describe her as a vibrant and charismatic person.

"It was heartbreaking," Sharon Cary-Irvine, Cary's sister, said in an exclusive interview with CBS News Philadelphia. "She didn't have to die like that."

Relatives said Cary recently experienced homelessness and medical issues, but she was well-loved by those who knew her.

"Tracey went through a lot, but she persevered," Linda Andrews-Holder, her cousin, said.

Tracey Carey's relatives look at photos from her life. CBS News Philadelphia

Cary's pastor, James E. Hawkins Sr. from Fresh Start Church of Philadelphia, said she came from a good family.

"She was always very gracious and kind and very compassionate," Hawkins said.

Lower Merion Township police said the driver responsible for the crash turned himself in this week. Cary's sister said she's grateful to have a sense of closure.

"They worked hard toward this case in Lower Merion, and they connected with the Philadelphia police officers, because those police officers were determined, because they seen her as a human, and they did treat her the way she should have been treated," Cary-Irvine said.

Despite their loss, the family remains hopeful. Their message is to treat others with compassion.

"Many of our families have people in addictions, alcohol, mental illness, so this can really come at your door today or tomorrow," Cary-Irvine said. "Just treat people with kindness."