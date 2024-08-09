Flooding in Chester County forces families out of their homes in Avondale Apartments

AVONDALE, Pa. (CBS) -- Water from the east branch of the White Clay Creek poured into the first floor of Building A in the Avondale Apartments overnight as Debby made her mark on the Delaware Valley.

Dawn Clark, a resident at Avondale Apartments described how fast the floodwaters came in.

"I got back at 4 o'clock from washing clothes and [by the] time I come in 4:15, the garbage, the dumpsters were going," said Clark, who lives on the second floor of the building. "That's how fast it rose and then by 4:30, it was up to the back steps. So it was getting the cars out and they were evacuating everybody."

Across the street, American Red Cross workers along with the Chester County Office of Emergency Management and The Garage Community and Youth Center, answered the call; offering families a place to lay their heads down, a meal and emotional support.

The American Red Cross said the shelter will remain open Friday for those impacted by the flooding:

"Overnight, the American Red Cross, in partnership with Chester County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and The Garage Community and Youth Center, opened a shelter for residents impacted by flooding of an apartment complex on First St. in Avondale, Chester County. 44 people stayed in the shelter overnight. In addition to offering a place to rest, the Red Cross and our partners are providing meals, snacks, comfort items, emotional support and other services."

Clark said while there is work to be done in the days ahead, she is thankful no one was hurt.

"Material things you can do without, but a life you can't replace," Clark said.

Chester County OEM is working to assess the damage and get families back into their homes.