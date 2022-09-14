Watch CBS News
Authorities searching Chester County property that police say could have connection to disappearance of Amanda DeGuio

By Joe Holden

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Authorities are searching a property in Chester County that police tell Eyewitness News could have a connection to the disappearance of Amanda DeGuio

The Upper Darby woman was reported missing eight years ago. 

Sources tell CBS3 law enforcement obtained a search warrant, which is sealed, to conduct their search on the Nottingham Township property. 

CBS3 is working to confirm more information on this breaking news story.   

First published on September 14, 2022 / 1:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

