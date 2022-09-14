Authorities searching Chester County property that police say could have connection to disappearance of Amanda DeGuio
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Authorities are searching a property in Chester County that police tell Eyewitness News could have a connection to the disappearance of Amanda DeGuio.
The Upper Darby woman was reported missing eight years ago.
Sources tell CBS3 law enforcement obtained a search warrant, which is sealed, to conduct their search on the Nottingham Township property.
CBS3 is working to confirm more information on this breaking news story.
