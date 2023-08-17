$100K winning Powerball ticket sold at Bryn Mawr ACME in Delaware County, PA

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket, with Power Play, was sold in Delaware County, Pennsylvania lottery officials said Thursday.

The ticket was sold at the ACME Markets on West Lancaster Avenue in Bryn Mawr and matched all four of the five white balls drawn on August 16, as well as the red Powerball! The numbers drawn were 9, 11, 17, 19 and 55, officials said.

The ACME store will also get $500 for selling the winning ticket.

More than 27,100 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes for the same drawing.

The Powerball jackpot is now rolled to $264 million for the August 19 drawing.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials said the winner has one year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.