Atlantic City's Island Waterpark makes unexpected holiday opening

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- The Showboat Resort's Island Waterpark celebrated the Fourth of July by inviting guests inside ahead of their pushed-back opening date.

The opening had originally moved from June 30 to July 7, throwing a wrench in holiday weekend plans, and causing an array of emotional fireworks amongst potential guests.

Tower Investments CEO and Showboat owner Bart Blatstein said the pushback was to ensure perfection and a good first impression. But amidst the festivities of Independence Day, the water park opened its doors.

"On July 4th," Blatstein said, "I want to declare our independence from being known as just a casino town, to a family-friendly beach resort that also has casinos."

Blatstein announced the building of the $100 million waterpark back in 2020.

The park is now the world's largest beachfront indoor entertainment experience. It has 11 slides, 317,000 gallons of water and the first surf simulator in New Jersey to offer lessons.

The water park was designed with a glass retractable roof, allowing it to be open year-round.

"I want to thank the governor and other state and local leaders for their extreme support of this game-changing project," Blatstein said. "I especially want to extend my sincere appreciation to Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small as this is indeed a great day in Atlantic City."

Day time general admission starts at $89, and prices vary by experience.