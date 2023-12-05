Watch CBS News
Atlantic City Electric and IBEW Local 210 ratify contract agreement

By Jessica MacAulay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Atlantic City Electric and IBEW Local 210 ratified their new contract agreement on Tuesday.

The electric company first reached the tentative agreement with union workers over the weekend. 

Atlantic City Electric shared a statement about the ratification on their X account Tuesday afternoon.

"We are confident we bargained in good faith and reached an equitable and competitive agreement that is fair for employees and customers," the statement read in part. "We look forward to welcoming our employees back to work and value the continued and strong relationships with our labor unions and represented employees."

IBEW Local 210 serves Atlantic City Electric and Vineland Municipal Electric customers.   

The union is made up of roughly 750 people. 

