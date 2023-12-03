Atlantic City Electric reaches tentative agreement with unionized workers, ending strike

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Atlantic City Electric has reached a tentative agreement with IBEW Local 210 to end the month-long strike.

The IBEW Local 210 serves Atlantic City Electric and Vineland Municipal Electric customers.

Atlantic City Electric shared the following statement with CBS Philadelphia regarding the agreement:

"We are pleased that we have reached a tentative labor agreement with IBEW Local 210. We feel confident we have bargained in good faith and reached an equitable and competitive agreement that is fair for employees and customers. The new contract will be effective when it is ratified by our represented employees. We value our strong relationships with our labor unions and represented employees and look forward to welcoming them back. Nothing is more important to Atlantic City Electric than the safety and well-being of our employees, contractors, customers and communities and this contract balances the needs of our employees with those of our customers and communities we serve."

Workers would be back on the job this week if they vote to ratify the contract.

The union signed its first collective bargaining agreement with Atlantic City Electric back in 1941. According to its website, Local 210 has negotiated 32 renewal contracts for the physical workforce there.

IBEW Local 210 is made up of roughly 750 people.