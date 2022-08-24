More than 500,000 people expected to attend Atlantic City Airshow

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- The sky's the limit for thrills in this year's Atlantic City Air Show. More than half a million people are expected to pack the beach and boardwalk on Wednesday as military and civilian aircrafts take flight.

Although the boardwalk is quiet as of now, that will not be the case in a matter of hours. The airshow draws people from all over, and the best part for some, it's become a family tradition and a show you are not going to want to miss.

The theme of the airshow is "A salute to those who serve." It's been a busy few weeks down the shore as people watched demonstrations and took in the loud jet noises.

On Wednesday, it's showtime. You can expect to see four hours of aerial acrobatics, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and another favorite, the U.S. Army Golden Knights, or as some would call them, the guys with the parachutes.

While families enjoyed the test runs, some of the pilots say they are just as excited to show off their skills.

"Every time you see and hear the noise of the air show, it puts a little pit in your stomach and shakes your body around a little bit and makes you proud to be an American," Col. Derek Routt, of the 177th Fighter Wing, said.

The show officially takes flight at 11:30 a.m., but you want to get to the air show early and stake out a space on the beach or the boardwalk.

If you're coming to the airshow, here's a checklist of items you may want to bring:

Snacks and water

Sunglasses, so you can see all the action

Cameras and binoculars

Beach accessories, chairs, umbrellas, hats and bathing suits

During the airshow, there will be additional rail service on New Jersey Transit. A train will leave Philadelphia just before 8:30 a.m. getting to Atlantic City around 10 a.m.

Tickets will also be half-off through the NJ Transit app.

You just have to use the promo code "airshow." It's good for two, one-way tickets and can only be used on the day of the airshow.