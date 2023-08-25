Artists feel unfairly targeted after artwork confiscated in Rittenhouse Square

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of artists say they are being unfairly targeted for displaying and selling their artwork. They say they were kicked out of Rittenhouse Square in Center City on Monday with one of them having artwork confiscated.

They're fighting back the only way they know how.

"At first it was almost laughable," artist Ginger said. "It was like, really?"

The situation was no laughing matter. An interaction with Philadelphia police and a group of artists ended with one of the artists destroying their artwork rather than having it confiscated by police.

"Basically what happened on Monday was a police overstep of authority that's been going on in our city," artist Neek said.

The incident happened Monday morning. Two artists, Neek and Ginger, were displaying their work on the sidewalk near the entrance to Rittenhouse Square at 18th and Walnut. Police asked them to move and they refused.

Then an officer approaches and tells them it's illegal to display the artwork and then another tries to give one of the artists a ticket.

"That really just goes to show that the city is focused on, the wrong things," Neek said.

They admit they did not have permits as is required by L&I but the artists say the requirement is often overlooked.

"Some of us have been doing this for 10 years there's no difference," Neek said. "It was a quiet Monday, we weren't blocking any entrance."

"We weren't harming anyone or doing anything wrong and we didn't deserve to be treated the way the cops treated us," Ginger said.

We asked the city what was different on Monday but they have not responded. On Friday, we found a heavy police presence near the entrance to the square.

As their artwork sits in a city office somewhere these artists are banding together on Saturday to call out what they're calling an injustice. The protest is from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. on the south side of the square.

"We're asking everybody just to bring a piece of art and let that be your speech. There doesn't need to be megaphones or any yelling," Neek said. "We're not here for destruction we're just here to create and talk about what happened and how we can help the community."

We contacted the city and police department and a spokesperson says the one artist can retrieve their items after they obtain the required permits and pay a fine of up to $300.

City code requires vending permits to ensure the safety and accessibility of sidewalks.

Here is the full statement from a city spokesperson:

"On the morning of Monday, August 21, L&I responded to a Police Department request for assistance near Rittenhouse Park, where individuals were attempting to sell artwork without a sidewalk sales license. Officers of both the Philadelphia Police Department and L&I informed the individuals that they were not permitted to sell at this location and must cease from doing so. When the individuals refused to vacate, an L&I officer removed the artwork after issuing a warning. The artwork was removed due to a lack of license, not because of its content. Individuals interested in selling products on the sidewalk can apply for a Sidewalk Sales License. To retrieve the confiscated artwork, the individuals must complete payment of any outstanding fines and schedule an appointment with L+I and bring the following materials: A copy of the confiscation notice issued by L&I. A copy of the receipt of payment of the issued fine stamped by the Department of Revenue (if paid in-person). Identification matching the information on the confiscation notice. The artists did not provide ID at the time of confiscation, but if they schedule an appointment with L+I, the City will work to reunite them with the items that were confiscated. More information can be found here."