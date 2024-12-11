Man arrested, charged for murder of 47-year-old woman in North Philadelphia, police say

A man identified as a suspect in connection with a woman's death in North Philadelphia in June was arrested on Wednesday, Philadelphia police said.

Tysean Forsythe, 21, is facing charges including murder, conspiracy, carjacking, robbery and other related offenses, according to the release from police.

Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun on the 700 block of West Poplar Street in North Philadelphia on June 22.

When arriving, the Philadelphia Housing Authority found Heather Rainey, 47, shot in the chest, said police. Rainey was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

According to the release, early investigations revealed Rainey's 2017 Dodge Durango was found at the scene still running with a smashed window and personal belongings scattered inside the car. Forsythe was identified as a suspect and authorities issued an arrest warrant.

While investigating a stolen car on Wednesday, authorities said they encountered Forsythe on the 2000 block of East Wishart Street in Kensington.

Forsythe was taken into custody on the 1900 block of East Allegheny Avenue after police were aware of his arrest warrant. It's about a two-minute walk from East Allegheny Avenue to East Wishart Street.