Arrest made in hit-and-run that injured 14-year-old girl, killed horse in Franklin Township

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a 14-year-old girl and killed her horse in Franklin Township last week. Officers arrested and charged 51-year-old Joseph Devitis, of Salem County, on Wednesday.

Investigators say 14-year-old Tatiana Feliciano was horseback riding with her brother along Monroeville Road when a pickup truck slammed into Feliciano's horse, sending them both flying into this field. Feliciano suffered injuries to her hip and legs.

The horse did not make it.

Devitis' vehicle was found hidden in a wooded area on Tuesday. Detectives say it had heavy passenger's side damage and pieces of the horse's hair was found on the car.

Devitis faces assault by auto, animal cruelty and leaving the scene of a crash, among other charges.