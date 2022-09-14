Teen hospitalized, horse killed in "traumatizing" Franklin Township hit-and-run

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A teen is recovering in the hospital after a driver crashed into her while she was riding her horse. The horse didn't survive and the driver never stopped.

The hit-and-run happened on a rural road Tuesday night in Franklin Township, New Jersey.

The young girl is only a ninth grader in Sicklerville. Her brother says they've been going horseback riding for years and her horse was more like a member of the family.

The 14-year-old girl remains in the hospital after suffering injuries to her hip and legs.

"This is where I thought really everything ended and my horse was right there," Edgar Galarza said. "This is traumatizing."

Standing in the same spot where his younger sister nearly lost her life, Galarza couldn't hold back tears recounting the horrifying moment a pickup truck slammed into his sister's horse, sending them both flying into this field.

"When I said get out of the street, the car hit her," Galarza said. "Right then and there I thought we were gone."

Edgar and his sister, 14-year-old Tatiana Feliciano, were horseback riding Tuesday just before 8 p.m. They were headed west on Monroeville Road in Franklin Township.

Michael Pfrommer saw them walk past his house and 30 seconds later, he says a pickup truck flew by.

"The second the car went past. it instantaneously went in my head he's going to hit that horse," Pfrommer said, "and before I could get the thought in my brain, it already hit it."

"We attempted to get a vet on scene to work on the horse," Deputy Chief Matt Decesari said, "but unfortunately it was too late and the horse died on scene."

Tatiana was rushed to Cooper University Hospital.

Police say the pickup never stopped.

Edgar is now pleading for that driver to come forward.

"In your mind, you took her horse bro, that's family, and not only that you put us all in danger," Edgar said. "That's really all, your karma will come."

Police are now reviewing surveillance video. They say the pickup is an older model, light in color and has extensive damage to the passenger side.