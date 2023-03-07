Schwarzenegger speaks out against hate, antisemitism at Stockton University

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger visited Stockton University Monday to discuss combatting the rising level of hate and antisemitism.



In a speech to a room packed with Stockton University students, faculty and guests, he directly addressed people who believe in antisemitism.

"I want to talk to people out there who stumbled onto the wrong path," Schwarzenegger said. "I want to talk to you if you've heard some conspiracy about Jewish people or people of any race, gender or orientation, and said, 'Hey, that makes sense of me.'"

He urged people practicing hate to find the strength to eschew antisemitic beliefs.

"Now, it's not easy to look in the mirror and to change your own life. It's hard as hell. You have to take responsibility. You have to learn new things. You have to feel uncomfortable," Schwarzenegger said. "Discomfort is how we grow."

He also described the heavy weight he felt visiting the notorious Auschwitz Birkenau concentration camp.

"The weight on your back hits you at the beginning so heavily," Schwarzenegger said. "Heavier than any squat I've ever done, and it never goes away."

During his time at Stockton University, Schwarzenegger toured the Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center and met with South Jersey Holocaust survivors like Elizabeth Roth, who survived Auchwitz Birkenau.

"It's just unbelievable, like a dream, to see all these nice people," Roth said.

Schwarzenegger also received an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree from the university.