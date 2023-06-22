Are you a DINK? More couples are choosing that lifestyle Are you a DINK? More couples are choosing that lifestyle 03:03

BALTIMORE - Are you holding off on starting a family?

Well, you're not alone.

The latest lifestyle trend is that couples are seeking to have fewer financial responsibilities and more disposable income.

Viral terms often make their way into our daily conversations and shape the way we express ourselves.

One such term that has recently taken the internet by storm is "DINK."

It dates back to the 1980s. But now, it's making a comeback.

DINK stands for double income, no kids.

So, why are more couples choosing to go this route?

"Raising a child can be expensive and it's a lifetime commitment for many people," said Dr. Daraius Irani, Towson University Regional Economic Studies Institute (RESI) Chief Economist. "So many people may not feel they're responsible enough to do that. They want to enjoy life's experiences."

Social media influencer Hillary Bowles is embodying and documenting her and her husband's child-free lifestyle on TikTok and Instagram.

"We're not ready for kids. We've taken our time," Bowles said. "We're approaching our 30s so like you have more money to travel and do all those things and we're just enjoying that while we don't have kids, because you can do that with kids but it definitely changes things."

Bowles says she enjoys having greater financial security, plus the freedom to pursue personal interests and hobbies.

Others told WJZ they agree.

"I fully support the DINK phase," Baltimore resident Lucy Shultz said. "I don't see the rush in it anymore with all the advances in medicine and medical treatment. Women don't need to have kids, you know like they used to, as young as they used to have."

"With the way the economy is going, and the way it's tough to get by in the world today," added Baltimore resident Michael Marlow.

However, the concept of being a 'DINK' doesn't come without its critics.

"I just like kids," said Brandon, an Edgewood resident. "Yeah, I want all that jazz."

Some also argue the decision to not have children can lead to societal consequences, such as an aging population and a shrinking workforce.

" We are seeing a decline in the birth rate which does indicate that people are having fewer kids, and in some cases, having later in life," Dr. Irani said.

Dr. Irani said whatever lifestyle choice you choose, it's all about understanding your own wants and needs and not always following a timeline of what you should" be doing by a certain age.

For now, Bowles is living her best DINK life.

"We're having so much fun and we have no regrets whatsoever," Bowles said.