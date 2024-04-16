Aqua New Jersey develops new water treatment system to remove harmful PFAS in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- Water utility company, Aqua New Jersey, cut the ribbon on Monday for a new water treatment system in Lawrenceville designed to capture and remove PFAS.

PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," are everywhere, including in food packaging and waterproof cosmetics, and PFAS can linger permanently in air, water and soil.

According to the EPA, it's been linked to ovarian cancer, liver damage and developmental issues in children.

"They are in a lot of things that we use in daily use," Kristin Tedesco, of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, said. "They do not break down so it's very difficult to get rid of them."

It's particularly difficult to get rid of PFAS in tap water, which is why, according to Adam Burger of Aqua New Jersey, the utility company decided to construct a new treatment system in Lawrenceville.

"When we saw the rising levels in Lawrenceville, we decided to begin the design process and get ahead of it before we were in any danger of violations," Burger said.

The new $3 million treatment system is coming just nearly a week after the EPA announced the first national standards to limit PFAS.

Aqua New Jersey's system uses resin beads, which act as a magnet, to remove PFAS from Lawrenceville's drinking water.

"Specifically for Aqua New Jersey, we're looking at probably $70-80 million to remediate all the sites contaminated with PFAS," Burger said.

Agua New Jersey cuts the ribbon on a cutting-edge system designed to flush out PFAS, otherwise known as "forever chemicals," from the drinking water in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. Today at 4:30 & 6 pm @CBSPhiladelphia, how the system works and the ongoing toxic dangers of PFAS. pic.twitter.com/rbUsAqnYsf — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) April 16, 2024

He added it's difficult to determine who exactly is polluting the drinking water with PFAS, but the people who are affected, like Ashley McClister, who lives near the new treatment system, are optimistic about the improvements.

"Our hopes, as families that live in the community, are that it's actually going to improve our quality of water," McClister said. "I think it's been a couple years where we haven't had the best quality for our children here."

This system is expected to be fully operational on May 1.